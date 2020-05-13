Centre gives word on pregnant woman to Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Centre to examine the plea of a pregnant woman seeking immediate repatriation via a scheduled May 13 Air India flight. The Centre told SC it will seriously attempt to assist the family of the woman to board the flight from San Francisco to Bangalore on May 13. A bench of Justices Nageswara Rao, Abdul Nazeer and Sanjeev Khanna asked the Centre to act on the petition, but did not pass any order. Advocate Anand Sanjay Nuli, representing the petitioners, contended before the bench his client is in an advanced stage of pregnancy and she is stuck in the US along with her 18-month-old daughter and husband, and any delay in her repatriation is likely to have an adverse effect on her health. —Agencies

SC declines plea for rent waiver, relief for lawyers

The SC has dismissed a plea seeking directions for compliance with the Union home minister order dated March 29 that insisted landlords not to demand rent during the lockdown, The SC on Tuesday refused to entertain a plea seeking direction to the Centre to ensure complia­nce with the MHA order directing landlords to neither ask students and labour to vacate the premises nor to seek rent for a month during the Covid lockdown. The petitioners, advocate Pawan Prakash Pathak and A K Pandey, had sought action against the alleged “arbitrary and unlawful action” of landlords demanding rent from students and labourers.