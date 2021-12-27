Centre froze accounts of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity across India, alleges Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday alleged that the Central government had frozen all bank accounts of Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity in India, calling the move "shocking".

Banerjee said that this move has left Missionaries of Charity's 22,000 patients and employees without food and medicines.

Shocked to hear that on Christmas, Union Ministry FROZE ALL BANK ACCOUNTS of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity in India! she said in a tweet.

There is no official confirmation from the centre or the Home Ministry at this time.

The Missionaries of Charity, which was started by Mother Teresa, has its headquarters in Kolkata.

Rightwing groups and BJP leaders have accused the Missionaries of Charity of being involved in the forced conversion of the children.

Earlier this month, police in Vadodara launched an investigation into complaints of alleged conversion of residents of a shelter home run by the Missionaries of Charity in the city.

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 04:19 PM IST