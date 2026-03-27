Centre Forms High-Level Panel Led By Rajnath Singh To Monitor West Asia Crisis: Reports

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh | ANI

The Centre has constituted an Inter-Ministerial Group to monitor developments arising from the ongoing West Asia conflict. The panel will be headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and includes Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, among others, according to ANI citing sources.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Amid the escalating crisis in West Asia, the government also announced a reduction in central excise duty on petrol and diesel for domestic consumption, aiming to provide relief to millions of consumers.

In a post on X, Sitharaman said that excise duty on both petrol and diesel has been reduced by Rs 10 per litre. She further stated that export duties of Rs 21.5 per litre on diesel and Rs 29.5 per litre on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) have been imposed to ensure adequate domestic availability. Parliament has been notified of these changes.

Read Also Government Exempts Diesel & Aviation Turbine Fuel Amid West Asia Crisis

Welcoming the decision, Amit Shah said the move would ease the burden on citizens at a time when global fuel prices are rising due to supply disruptions. He added that while several countries have increased fuel prices, the government’s decision reflects its people-centric approach and commitment to public welfare.