Centre extends COVID-19 restrictions across country till November 30

After battling the ferocious second wave, India since last few months has finally seen a decline in the number of daily COVID-19 cases. To further control the surge in the wake of festivals, the Centre has extended the nationwide COVID-19 containment measures till November 31.

The extension notfication comes since there are still a few states with a high number of COVID cases, posing a threat to the nation's public health.

Ministry of Home Affairs extends COVID-19 restrictions across the country till November 30 to prevent any further spread of the pandemic — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2021

As per previous orders till October 31, following restrictions were imposed by the government.

Key COVID-19 guidelines which are in effect till October 31:

1. Mass gatherings should be conducted with utmost safety, following all the safety guidelines and proper cleanliness to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

2. Case positivity, ICU beds occupancy, hospitals, and other medical amenities should be closely monitored by the states and union territories.

3. The states and UTs which have a high positivity rate of COVID-19 should take all the necessary measures to eradicate the infection and contain the spread of the transmission.

4. The government further said that it is important to identify warning signs of potential surges early on and to take appropriate measures to curb the spread of COVID.

5. A five-fold strategy has been proposed by the Centre to successfully eradicate COVID-19 from the states and UTs, which is- test, track, treat, vaccinate and adherence to COVID-19 guidelines and rules.

6. The states and UTs are being urged to keep the vaccination drive going with full flow and make sure that those eligible for the second dose are getting it on time.

7. All the chief secretaries of state and UTs are asked to take all the necessary steps to manage the detection and treatment of COVID-19 in their jurisdiction.

Notably, India recorded its highest COVID-19 recovery rate today since March 2020 at 98.20 per cent, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to the ministry, the recovery of 17,095 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients to 3,36,14,434.

With 16,156 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's total active caseload has reached 1,60,989.

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 04:04 PM IST