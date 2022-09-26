Govt blocks 45 YouTube videos from 10 YouTube channels, Dhruv Rathee's videos among them

e-Paper Get App
The content included fake news and morphed videos spread with the intent to spread hatred among religious communities.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 26, 2022, 06:36 PM IST
The Union Ministry of Information and Broadcast on Monday said that it has blocked 45 videos, 10 YouTube channels blocked for airing fake news with intent to spread religious hatred.

Some of the videos blocked by the Ministry were being used to spread disinformation on issues related to Agnipath scheme, Indian Armed Forces, India’s national security apparatus, Kashmir, etc. The content was observed to be false and sensitive from the perspective of national security and India’s friendly relations with foreign States.

