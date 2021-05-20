Centre asks states to make 'black fungus' notifiable disease under Epidemic Act

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday asked states and Union Territories (UTs) to make Mucormycosis notifiable disease under epidemic disease act 1897. This comes after a number of states reported increasing cases of Mucormycosis.
In a letter to to States and Union Territories, the Ministry said: "The treatment of this fungal infection requires multidisciplinary approach consisting of Eye Surgeons, ENT specialists, General Surgeon, Neurosurgeon, Dental Maxillofacial surgeon etc. and institution of Amphotericin B as an antifungal medicine. You are requested to make mucormycosis a notifiable disease under Epidemic Diseases Act 1897."
Till now, cases of black fungus have been reported in various parts of the country including Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana and Bihar.
