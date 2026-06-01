Central Railway Accelerates Solapur Yard ROB Project With OHE Network Upgrade | file photo

Solapur: Central Railway's Solapur Division has undertaken a major overhaul of its overhead electrical equipment (OHE) network at Solapur Yard to facilitate the construction of a new Road Over Bridge (ROB) and improve future rail operations. The work follows the demolition of the 103-year-old bridge in December 2025 and is being carried out alongside the National Highways Authority of India's (NHAI) bridge construction project.

The OHE modification is considered a crucial part of the project as the existing electrical infrastructure beneath the old bridge had severe clearance restrictions for both trains and the bridge structure. Railway officials said the special OHE arrangement that existed for decades is now being converted into a conventional system. Once completed, the upgraded network will allow better electrical clearances, enhance operational safety and support higher train speeds through the busy Solapur station yard.

The work began on May 22 after detailed planning and coordination between various departments. Given the strategic importance of the Mumbai–Chennai Golden Quadrilateral route, railway authorities have focused on completing the project with minimal disruption to train services. Four dedicated teams comprising around 30 personnel, supported by two tower wagons and a rail crane, have been deployed to carry out the work on a mission mode despite challenging weather conditions.

The project also involved complex engineering challenges. An OHE portal and its foundations were found to be obstructing the alignment of the proposed ROB girder and bridge piers. Railway engineers successfully modified and relocated the affected infrastructure, allowing NHAI to continue bridge construction as scheduled.

Officials said the project reflects close coordination between the Railways and highway authorities in delivering key public infrastructure. The new ROB is expected to ease traffic congestion, improve road connectivity and enhance urban mobility in Solapur. At the same time, the upgraded railway electrical system will strengthen operational reliability and safety on one of the country's busiest rail corridors.

Central Railway officials said the division remains committed to executing infrastructure projects efficiently while ensuring the safety of passengers and minimizing inconvenience to train operations.