Central Govt Issues Alert For Citizens On SIM Upgrade Scam And Fake Online Ads; Check Details | Representative image

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued alerts for citizens warming them about SIM upgrade scam. The alert stated that fraudsters pretend to be customer care executives offering new SIM upgrades with the intention of collecting sensitive data or committing financial fraud.

"Be cautious if anyone receive fake calls claiming to be customer care representatives of telecom companies and one should not respond to such calls. One should never share sensitive information like PIN, OTP or any other bank details and always verify the identity of the callers and Enable Multi-Factor Authentication," the alert stated.

"No separate new SIM card is required for using the 5G network. One should avoid clicking on links received in text messages from an unknown source asking for an upgrade from 4G to 5G network. If you suspect any unauthorised activity, contact authorised customer support centre and report a complaint immediately and if you become a victim of any cyber fraud, immediately call 1930 or visit: https://www.cybercrime.gov.in," the alert stated.

The (CERT-In) has also issued an alert regards fake online advertisements. "Fraudsters exploit social media platforms to lure unsuspecting citizens through fraudulent fake ads to collect sensitive data or commit financial fraud. Be cautious while clicking on links, promotional ads, or offers sponsored on social media platforms that seem too good to be true," the alert stated.

"Do not click on shortened URLs. Copy shortened URLs without clicking and validate the original URL before clicking. Do not share sensitive financial information, like bank account details, card details, OTP or login credentials, with strangers. Enable Multi-Factor Authentication for all your email, bank and social media accounts and change your passwords regularly," the alert stated.