Central Excise Day 2022: History, Significance - all you need to know

Central Excise Day is observed on 24th February every year to mark the Central Excise and Salt Act which was enacted on 24th February 1944.

The day remembers and honours the contribution of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) to our nation and the people associated with it as well as their services. The day also motivates the employees to dispense their duties with utmost loyalty and sincerity. Entire year, officers work day in day out to keep a check on the corruption with regards to goods from the manufacturing sector.

Central Excise Department plays a significant role in the industrial progress and development of the nation. Timely reforms by the government has helped make payment of taxes easier and has also risen the use of various techniques.

The day is celebrated to make the citizens of the country aware of the significance of the Central Board of Excise and Customs. Many programs are conducted by the department on this day, including workshops, seminars, cultural, educational and awareness programmes. Various competitions and felicitation ceremonies are also held.

Here's all you need to know about the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC):

Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (erstwhile Central Board of Excise & Customs) is a part of the Department of Revenue under the Ministry of Finance, Government of India.

It deals with the tasks of formulation of policy concerning levy and collection of Customs, Central Excise duties, Central Goods & Services Tax and IGST, prevention of smuggling and administration of matters relating to Customs, Central Excise, Central Goods & Services Tax, IGST and Narcotics to the extent under CBIC's purview.

The Board is also the administrative authority for its subordinate organizations, including Custom Houses, Central Excise and Central GST Commissionerates and the Central Revenues Control Laboratory.



Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 01:07 PM IST