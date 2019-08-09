CEC rules out return to ballot papers

Kolkata: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora on Friday categorically dismissed the demand for doing away with EVMs and bringing back ballot papers, citing orders passed by the Supreme Court in the past.

He also said assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held only after receiving a formal communation from the union ministries of home, and law and justice to that effect.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and a host of other opposition leaders, including TDP's N Chandrababu Naidu, Farooq Abdullah of the National Conference and MNS president Raj Thackeray, have repeatedly claimed that EVMs could be tampered with and demanded a return to ballot papers."We are not going back to the era of ballot papers.The Supreme Court has more than once said that ballot papers are our past," Arora told reporters at the Kolkata airport.