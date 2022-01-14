CDS Chopper Crash: Tri-services inquiry report says 'accident was result of entry into clouds due to unexpected change in weather'

The tri-services Court of Inquiry into the Mi-17 V5 crash on December 8, 2021, in which CDS Bipin Rawat and 13 others were killed, in its preliminary findings analysed the Flight Data Recorder and the Cockpit Voice Recorder. It has ruled out mechanical failure, sabotage or negligence as a cause of the accident, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said.

The inquiry report said the "accident was a result of entry into clouds due to unexpected change in weather". This led to "spatial disorientation of the pilot resulting in Controlled Flight into Terrain".

Meanwhile, based on its findings, Court of Inquiry has made certain recommendations which are being reviewed, the IAF said.

For the unversed, an IAF chopper crashed near Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on December 8, 2021, claiming the lives 14 onboard including CDS Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat.

Other defence forces personnel who died in the chopper crash were Staff Officer Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh, Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan, Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh, Junior Warrant Officer Rana Pratap Das, Junior Warrant Officer Arakkal Pradeep, Havildar Satpal Rai, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitendra Kumar, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar and Lance Naik B Sai Teja. Group Captain Varun Singh succumbed to his injuries on December 15.

