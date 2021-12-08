CDS chopper crash: PM Modi to chair CCS meet at 6.30 pm today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be chairing a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting at 6.30 pm today (Wednesday, December 8) at his official residence in the wake of the Coonoor helicopter tragedy.

According to reports, 13 of the 14 personnel involved in the chopper crash have been confirmed dead. The chopper was also carrying Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat, however, his condition is still not known.

The Indian Air Force has issued a list of names of General Rawat's staff who were also on-board the crashed chopper. Apart from CDS General Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat, Brigadier LS Lidder, Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh, NK Gursewak Singh, NK Jitendra Kumar, L/NK Vivek Kumar, L/NK B Sai Teja and Hav Satpal are among those on board the aircraft that crashed in a forested area in the Nilgiris district around 12:20 pm.

The IAF has ordered an inquiry into the accident.

Meanwhile, Union I&B Minister Anurag Thakur has said that information about the helicopter accident will be shared by the ministry concerned at an appropriate time.

"The entire information about the accident that has taken place will be shared by the concerned ministry at an appropriate time," Thakur told reporters when asked about the helicopter crash involving CDS Bipin Rawat.

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 05:19 PM IST