 CCTV Footage Shows Autorickshaw Toppling After Scooter Cuts Across On Odisha Highway
At least five people were injured after an autorickshaw overturned on NH-55 in Odisha when a scooter abruptly cut across its path, forcing the driver to brake suddenly. The CCTV-captured incident shows passengers escaping the vehicle as bystanders rushed to help. The biker fled the scene, highlighting concerns over rash driving and road safety.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 04:53 PM IST
article-image
CCTV Footage Shows Autorickshaw Toppling After Scooter Cuts Across On Odisha Highway (Screengrab) | X/@manas_muduli

Bhubaneswar: At least five people were reportedly injured after an autorickshaw toppled over in Odisha on Thursday (February 5). The incident, which took place on National Highway-55, was caught on CCTV installed in the area, and the dramatic video surfaced online. The exact location of the incident is not known.

In the viral clip, it could be seen that a scooter suddenly cuts across the autorickshaw with passengers travelling in it. As the bike sped past the autorickshaw, the driver applied brakes to avoid a collision. The sudden application of brakes possibly led to the overturning of the vehicle.

Video Of The Incident:

Notably, the biker did not stop even after hearing the commotion. The clip shows passengers coming out of the overturned autorickshaw. Passers-by rushed to the spot to help the injured passengers.

The incident has once again highlighted the dangers of rash driving and poor road sense on busy highways. It underscores the need for greater caution, strict adherence to traffic rules, and accountability to prevent such avoidable accidents and ensure commuter safety.

Head-on collision between 2 bikes in Tirunelveli:

On Wednesday, two bikes collided head-on in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli on Wednesday night (February 4). The incident was caught on CCTV installed in the area, and the dramatic video also surfaced online.

In the CCTV footage shared by Thanti TV, it could be seen that two bikes coming from opposite directions collided head-on, injuring both the riders. After hearing the loud noise due to the collision, locals rushed to the spot. After the incident, both riders did not move for some time.

