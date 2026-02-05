CCTV Footage Shows Autorickshaw Toppling After Scooter Cuts Across On Odisha Highway (Screengrab) | X/@manas_muduli

Bhubaneswar: At least five people were reportedly injured after an autorickshaw toppled over in Odisha on Thursday (February 5). The incident, which took place on National Highway-55, was caught on CCTV installed in the area, and the dramatic video surfaced online. The exact location of the incident is not known.

In the viral clip, it could be seen that a scooter suddenly cuts across the autorickshaw with passengers travelling in it. As the bike sped past the autorickshaw, the driver applied brakes to avoid a collision. The sudden application of brakes possibly led to the overturning of the vehicle.

Video Of The Incident:

Notably, the biker did not stop even after hearing the commotion. The clip shows passengers coming out of the overturned autorickshaw. Passers-by rushed to the spot to help the injured passengers.

The incident has once again highlighted the dangers of rash driving and poor road sense on busy highways. It underscores the need for greater caution, strict adherence to traffic rules, and accountability to prevent such avoidable accidents and ensure commuter safety.

