CCTV Captures Horrific Crash As Private Bus Overturns On Kerala Highway Near Kuttippuram; 1 Dead, 26 Injured |

Kuttippuram: A chilling CCTV video has captured the moment a private bus lost control, rammed into multiple vehicles and overturned on National Highway 66 near Kuttippuram in Kerala's Malappuram district, leaving one person dead and 26 others injured on Sunday. The accident occurred at around 11 am near Kailash Auditorium, when the limited-stop bus, named 'Defender', was travelling from Kozhikode to Thrissur.

Malappuram, Keralam: CCTV footage from the site of a bus accident shows the vehicle losing control, skidding for over 25 metres, and overturning after hitting a divider on a service road. pic.twitter.com/uaIPaWTI9w — IANS (@ians_india) July 26, 2026

CCTV Captures Horrific Crash

The CCTV footage shows the bus speeding along the highway before suddenly veering out of control. The vehicle skids for more than 25 metres, crashes into a divider on a service road and overturns violently onto its side.

In the dramatic visuals, the bus is seen crushing an autorickshaw before finally coming to rest on top of a car that had reportedly been involved in an earlier accident. Debris is flung across the road as thick clouds of dust and smoke engulf the area, while bystanders rush towards the mangled vehicle to help those trapped inside.

Police, fire and rescue personnel, along with local residents, reached the spot soon after the accident and launched a rescue operation. Emergency responders had to cut open sections of the overturned bus to rescue passengers trapped inside.

#WATCH | Malappuram, Keralam: One person was killed and around 20 others were injured after a private bus travelling on the Thrissur–Kozhikode route lost control and overturned near Kuttippuram, said police



The injured have been shifted to private hospitals in Kuttippuram,… pic.twitter.com/SBkcFtGFNk — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2026

The injured were shifted to hospitals in Kuttippuram, Valanchery and Kottakkal for treatment. Authorities said one person died in the accident, while 26 others sustained injuries. The condition of some of the injured is reported to be serious.

According to preliminary findings, the bus allegedly lost control before colliding with the autorickshaw and the car. Cops are examining whether excessive speed or any mechanical failure contributed to the crash.

High Speed Driving Likely Cause Behind Accident

Kerala Transport Minister C.O. John said initial information suggested the bus was travelling at a high speed when the accident occurred. "One person was killed and several others injured after a private limited-stop bus overturned on National Highway 66 at Kuttippuram in Malappuram district. According to preliminary information, the bus was travelling at high speed. An investigation has been launched into the incident," the minister said.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the accident. Officials are expected to analyse the CCTV footage, inspect the bus for any technical faults and record statements from eyewitnesses as part of the probe.