CBSE Exam 2021-22: Check revised syllabus, sample papers here

The CBSE board has released the revised syllabus, sample papers for students of classes 10 and 12.

The sample question papers for classes 10 and 12, term 1 exams 2021-22 are now available at the CBSE website cbseacademic.nic.in .

The CBSE, earlier in July, released a notification announcing a new scheme for 2021-22 wherein the academic year will be divided into two halves with approximately 50% syllabus in each term. The first term exam will be held between November and December 2021, while the second will be conducted between March and April 2022.

The decision was taken to increase the probability of having a board-conducted exam for Classes 10 and 12 at the end of the academic session.

The syllabus for the academic session 2021-22 has been divided into two terms by following a systematic approach by looking into the interconnectivity of concepts and topics by the subject experts and the board will conduct examinations at the end of each term on the basis of the bifurcated syllabus.

