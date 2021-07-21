CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams for private candidates to be held from August 16 to September 15

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday announced that classes 10 and 12 exams for private candidates will be conducted from August 16 to September 15. The board ruled out declaring results of the private candidates on the basis of an alternative assessment policy like that for regular candidates, saying neither schools nor CBSE has any previous assessment record for these students.

The CBSE issuing a press release notifed two categories in private candidates section:

a) Who were regular students in CBSE earlier and failed to qualify in first or second attempt or want to sit for improvement or in an additional subject.

b) Besides, some candidates are private candidates from Delhi, who are allowed to sit for CBSE Board exams like Patrachar and Female candidates.

"The exams will be conducted from August 16 to September 15 and their result will also be declared in minimum possible time to avoid any difficulty to them in admission in higher education," CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

The issue of private candidates was also discussed in the Supreme Court of India and thereafter policy was decided wherein written examination will be held for declaring result of private candidates. This issue was discussed in detail and court has agreed to with all petitioners.

The Tabulation Policy for assessment of results was framed by a committee looking into all aspects of regular and private candidates.