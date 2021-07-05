CBSE announces new scheme for 2021-22, session to be split into two terms

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday announced that it has decided to rationalize the syllabus for the academic session 2021-22 for Classes 10 and 12. As per the new pattern, the board exams for the 2021 batch will be held in two terms with 50 per cent syllabus in each term.

In an official statement, CBSE said that the syllabus for the academic session 2021-22 will be divided into two terms by following a systematic approach by looking into the interconnectivity of concepts and topics by the Subject Experts, the board will conduct the examinations at the end of each term on the basis of the bifurcated syllabus.

The syllabus for board exam 2022 will be rationalised similar to that of the last academic session to be notified in July 2021