CBI Superintendent probing corruption case against Asthana seeks voluntary retirement

New Delhi: CBI Superintendent of Police Satish Dagar, who was part of the team probing the agency's then Special Director Rakesh Asthana, has sought voluntary retirement on "personal grounds", an official said on Wednesday.

A Central Bureau of Investigation spokesperson told IANS: "Dagar has written an application to the agency seeking voluntary retirement from service, on personal grounds."

According to CBI officials, Dagar had applied for the VRS in August end. However, his request has not been accepted yet by CBI Director Rishi Kumar Shukla, a CBI source said.

Dagar was part of the team that was probing Asthana, when then CBI Director Alok Verma and then Special Director were engaged in a bitter fight and levelled charges of corruption against each other.

Verma and Asthana were then both sent on forced leave by the government.

However, when the government appointed senior IPS officer M. Nageshwar Rao as the acting Director of the agency on October 24 last year, he brought Dagar from the Economic Offences Wing to Anti-Corruption wing in Delhi. Dagar replaced the former investigating officers including Deputy SP, A.K. Bassi.

Dagar was given the charge to probe the alleged case of corruption against Asthana, along with DIG Tarun Gauba and Joint Director V. Murigeshan. Dagar has, in the past, probed cases against Dera Sachcha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim.