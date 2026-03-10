 CBI Summons TVK Chief Vijay For Questioning In Karur Stampede Case On March 15
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaCBI Summons TVK Chief Vijay For Questioning In Karur Stampede Case On March 15

CBI Summons TVK Chief Vijay For Questioning In Karur Stampede Case On March 15

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned Vijay for questioning on March 15 in the Karur stampede case. The probe examines delays, crowd management lapses, and coordination between party workers and local authorities during the rally. MLA Karur V Senthil Balaji was also summoned but did not respond to notices.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, March 10, 2026, 05:02 PM IST
article-image
ANI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned Vijay, head of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), for questioning in connection with the Karur stampede case. Vijay is scheduled to appear on March 15, 2026, as the probe continues into crowd management, organisational lapses, and delays during the political rally that turned tragic.

Vijay had earlier sought a 15-day extension and requested the questioning be arranged in Chennai or nearby areas. While the CBI is considering his request, a fresh summons has been issued, requiring his presence on March 15.

The case was transferred from a state-level Special Investigation Team to the CBI following a Supreme Court directive, highlighting the need for an independent investigation. The stampede occurred at a TVK political event, with the crowd reportedly swelling from 10,000 to 30,000 attendees.

Investigators are examining multiple aspects of the rally are as follows

Timeline discrepancies, including a seven-hour delay and Vijay’s actual arrival time.

Coordination between TVK organisers, party workers, and local authorities.

Crowd management measures such as entry-exit points and drinking water facilities.

Movement of Vijay’s modified caravan through dense crowds.

Documents and permissions related to the event, including organisational responsibility.

Read Also
TVK's Vijay Unveils Ambitious Women-Centric Welfare Schemes On Women's Day, Pitches ₹2,500 Monthly...
article-image

In addition to Vijay, the CBI summoned MLA Karur V Senthil Balaji, but he neither received the notice at his office or residence nor responded to email notifications.

The investigation continues to focus on whether proper risk assessments were conducted and how delays or organisational lapses contributed to the tragic outcome.

Follow us on