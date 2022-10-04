CBI crackdown on cyber criminals: 115 locations raided nationwide under 'Operation Chakra'

Photo: Representative Image

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday launched 'Operation Chakra', under which they carried out a massive raid all over India at 115 locations against criminals involved in Cyber-Enabled Financial Crimes all over India.

According to the CBI, the operation was launched after inputs from international law enforcement agencies such as Interpol, America's Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Royal Canadian Mountain Police and Australian Federal Police, who informed about suspects operating from Indian soil and allegedly involved in various cyber crimes all over the world.

In this massive crackdown against cybercrime, the CBI conducted searches throughout the day in association with police forces of the states and Union Territories.

According to the CBI, they raided 87 locations while more than 28 locations were searched by state and UT police forces, in which over 300 suspects are under the scanner.

"Two bogus call centres in Pune and Ahmedabad that were targeting gullible American citizens have been busted during the operation," agency officials said.

According to the information available, four locations in Andaman and Nicobar islands, five in Delhi, three in Chandigarh, and two each in Punjab, Karnataka and Assam, Rajashthan and Maharashtra, among others. are being searched under the operation, informed the agency.

"The CBI has informed the FBI about the action taken," the officials said.

"From one of the locations searched in Rajasthan, the agency seized Rs 1.5 crore in cash and one and a half kg of gold. Whereas dozens of digital evidence were seized from a raid in Karnataka during operation," CBI officials said.

Last week, the CBI had launched 'Operation Megh Chakra' and conducted nationwide searches at around 59 locations in 21 states and UTs in two cases related to downloading/circulation of CSAM (Child Sexual Abuse Material).

The CBI had last month, launched a multi-phase "Operation Garuda" to disrupt, degrade and dismantle drug trafficking networks with international linkages through the rapid exchange of criminal intelligence on drug trafficking and coordinated law enforcement actions across international jurisdictions through INTERPOL.

The operation, in coordination with Interpol, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and police, resulted in the registration of 127 cases, arrest of around 175 persons and seizure of a huge quantity of narcotics.

