 CBI Raids At Premises Of NGO Founded By Activist Harsh Mander In Alleged FCRA Violation Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaCBI Raids At Premises Of NGO Founded By Activist Harsh Mander In Alleged FCRA Violation Case

CBI Raids At Premises Of NGO Founded By Activist Harsh Mander In Alleged FCRA Violation Case

Harsh Mander, a former member of the Sonia Gandhi-led National Advisory Council during the erstwhile UPA government, is the founder of the NGO Aman Biradari.

PTIUpdated: Friday, February 02, 2024, 10:41 AM IST
article-image
CBI Raids At Premises Of NGO Founded By Activist Harsh Mander In Alleged FCRA Violation Case |

The CBI has registered a case of alleged violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act against an NGO established by writer and human rights activist Harsh Mander and conducted searches at its premises on Friday, officials said.

Mander, a former member of the Sonia Gandhi-led National Advisory Council during the erstwhile UPA government, is the founder of the NGO Aman Biradari.

The FIR has been registered against Aman Biradari for alleged violation of various provisions of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act following a complaint by the Union Home Ministry.

More details are awaited.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Interim Budget 2024: Contrasting Response From Ruling & Opposition Netas

Interim Budget 2024: Contrasting Response From Ruling & Opposition Netas

₹15,554 Crore Allocated For Maharashtra Railway Infrastructure, Whopping ₹25k Crore For Bullet...

₹15,554 Crore Allocated For Maharashtra Railway Infrastructure, Whopping ₹25k Crore For Bullet...

CBI Raids At Premises Of NGO Founded By Activist Harsh Mander In Alleged FCRA Violation Case

CBI Raids At Premises Of NGO Founded By Activist Harsh Mander In Alleged FCRA Violation Case

CONFIDENCE OR BRAVADO? Interim Budget 2024 Was Big Disappointment For Those Expecting Big Ticket...

CONFIDENCE OR BRAVADO? Interim Budget 2024 Was Big Disappointment For Those Expecting Big Ticket...

Delhi Excise Policy Case: Arvind Kejriwal To Skip ED Summons For 5th Time; AAP Terms Order...

Delhi Excise Policy Case: Arvind Kejriwal To Skip ED Summons For 5th Time; AAP Terms Order...