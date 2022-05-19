CBI quizzes TMC leader Anubrata Mondal for over four hours, told to reappear after grilling ends midway due to chest pain

Kolkata: After failing to appear before CBI for six times citing ill health, TMC Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal was quizzed by the central agency on Thursday for almost four hours in connection with its investigation into a cattle smuggling case in the state.

According to CBI officials, Mondal was quizzed in two intervals in the anti-corruption room and then by joint directors.

“Mondal’s name came up while interrogating Mohammad Enamul Haque, the alleged kingpin of the racket, who was arrested from the national capital in November 2020. A dairy found from Haque also had the mention of Mondal,” said the CBI officials.

It can be noted that citing ill health, Mondal had sought time from CBI till May 21, but on Wednesday late evening, Mondal's lawyer of stated that he will be having a surgery soon and sought time on Friday.

However, after coming out from Nizam Palace, the TMC district president refused to say anything. Reportedly, the CBI had to cut short its interrogation after the TMC leader complained of chest pain.

Later, Mondal visited SSKM hospital for a check-up as he was not feeling well. While entering the emergency ward of SSKM, Mondal said he was not feeling well. After a couple of minutes, he was shifted to the Woodburn block of the hospital.

He was released from the hospital after almost two hours.

Meanwhile, after he left the hospital, CBI once again summoned him next week with details of his bank account statements.

It can be recalled that the CBI had on September 21, 2020, filed a case against BSF commandant Satish Kumar and several others in connection with illegal cattle trade along Bengal-Bangladesh border.

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 08:09 PM IST