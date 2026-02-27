CBI Moves Delhi High Court Against Discharge Of Kejriwal, Sisodia & Others In Excise Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation has approached the Delhi High Court challenging a special court order that discharged former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and others in the Delhi excise policy case, PTI reported on Friday, citing officials.

According to sources quoted by PTI, the federal probe agency has flagged several aspects which it believes were overlooked at the stage of framing charges. In a statement, a CBI spokesperson said the agency had decided to immediately file an appeal, contending that important elements of the investigation were either ignored or inadequately considered by the trial court.

Earlier in the day, Special Judge Jitendra Singh discharged Kejriwal, Sisodia and 21 others after declining to take cognisance of the CBI’s chargesheet in the liquor-policy case. Among those cleared was K. Kavitha, president of Telangana Jagruthi.

The special court had pulled up the CBI over alleged lapses in the probe, observing that there was no cogent evidence against Kejriwal and no prima facie case against Sisodia and the other accused.

The CBI is investigating alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy introduced by the previous AAP government in Delhi.