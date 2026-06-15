CBI Intensifies Probe At RG Kar Medical College In 2024 Rape & Murder Case | CBI

Kolkata: A special team of CBI on Monday had reached RG Kar medial college to scale up the probe of the rape and murder incident that took place in 2024.

According to the sources, the CBI team held a detailed meeting with the hospital’s Medical Superintendent and Vice-Principal, Saptarshi Chatterjee.

The sources also mentioned that the team had also conducted an on-ground inspection to inquire about the rape and murder incident.

Talking to the media, Ratna Debnath, mother of the victim and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA said that she is hopeful that the ‘former health minister’ should get arrested.

“The team has spoken to us. The former health minister should get arrested as that person was involved in the crime. I am hopeful that on June 25 on the next hearing of the court we will get some good news. We have also demanded the arrest of Nirmal Ghosh,” said Debnath.

Asked that earlier she was ‘unhappy’ with the CBI probe to which she said that she is still ‘hopeful’ of getting justice.

Earlier, a number of doctors’ organisations and individual doctors had pointed out the discovery of surgical knives, scissors, bloodstains on the wall, and blood-stained gloves in a room opposite the orthopaedic OT. BJP MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay demanded that the room needs to be inspected.