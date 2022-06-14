e-Paper Get App

CBI files chargesheet against 5 accused in Tapan Kandu murder case

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 04:00 PM IST
article-image
The CBI, on Tuesday, filed a chargesheet against five accused in the Tapan Kandu murder case | PTI

In the latest development in the alleged murder of Jhalda Municipality councillor Tapan Kandu case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against five accused before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Purulia.

In its chargesheet, the CBI named the five persons as accused- Dipak Kandu, Kalebar Singh alias Gopal Singh, Naren Kandu, Md Asik alias Basir Khan and Satyaban Pramanik.

The murder case was taken over by the CBI from the West Bengal Police on April 6 this year following the Calcutta High Court order. The case was earlier registered at Jhalda police station.

The court had asked the agency to submit a report on its investigation in 45 days. The court had order the probe after a petition was filed by councillor's widow named Purnima Kandu.

Tapan Kandu murder case

It was alleged that Tapan Kandu was shot dead by three unknown miscreants, who came on a motorcycle near his residence in Jhalda on March 13. Kandu was returning from an evening walk through Bagmundi Road on the evening when one of the three persons open fired on him. The assailants escaped after the firing.

Tapan Kandu collapsed and was taken to Jhalda Hospital, after which he was also taken to Ranchi Hospital, where he was declared dead. Further investigation is underway.

