CBI Extradites Mahadev App Kingpin Sourabh Chandrakar From Oman; To Be Produced In Raipur Court On Monday |

Mumbai: India's most wanted online gambling tycoon, Sourabh Chandrakar, the alleged mastermind behind the multi-crore Mahadev Online Book betting syndicate, has been extradited from the Oman by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in a major breakthrough in the probe into one of the country's largest illegal online betting operations. A CBI team that travelled to Muscat escorted Chandrakar back to India on Sunday.

Chandrakar To Be Produced Before Special CBI Court In Raipur

After landing in Delhi, Chandrakar underwent a medical examination, following which the CBI obtained transit remand to take him to Raipur, Chhattisgarh, where he is scheduled to be produced before a Special CBI Court on Monday.

Chandrakar is wanted in two cases registered by the CBI, in which chargesheets have already been filed. He is also an accused in a separate money laundering case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which has filed a prosecution complaint against him. His extradition is expected to allow investigators to confront him with evidence gathered during the probes and establish the wider financial and operational network of the alleged betting syndicate.

Royal Oman Police Arrested Chandrakar Over Alleged Forged Passport

Chandrakar was arrested by the Royal Oman Police on July 8 after allegedly entering Oman using a forged Indonesian passport. He had reportedly been under close surveillance by authorities in Dubai before fleeing the UAE using forged identity documents in an attempt to evade arrest in the Mahadev Online Book case. However, his attempt to evade law enforcement was short-lived. Acting on intelligence inputs and an Interpol Red Corner Notice issued against him, the Royal Oman Police intercepted him shortly after he entered the Sultanate and took him into custody. He was subsequently lodged at the high-security Al Khoud detention centre in Muscat.

Following his arrest, the CBI and the ED submitted formal extradition requests to the Omani authorities, along with evidence gathered during their respective investigations.

India Secures Extradition Through Coordination With Omani Authorities

The extradition was secured through close coordination between the CBI, the ED, Interpol's National Central Bureau and the competent authorities in Oman. Following approval of India's extradition request by the Omani authorities, a CBI team travelled to Muscat to take custody of Chandrakar and escort him back to India.The CBI acknowledged the cooperation extended by the Government of Oman and the Royal Oman Police, stating that the successful extradition reflected the close cooperation between the two countries in tackling transnational organised crime.

The CBI had taken over the investigation into the Mahadev Online Book cases following a request from the Chhattisgarh government. The investigation revealed that the Mahadev Online Book was among the largest illegal online betting syndicates operating in the country, with its operations allegedly controlled from outside India.

Betting Syndicate Allegedly Operated Through Franchise Panels Across India

The Chandrakar Mahadev betting syndicate allegedly operated through an extensive network of franchised panels and branches spread across several states, which functioned as local collection and betting centres. These panels were used to recruit customers, provide access to the online betting platform, facilitate wagers and collect stakes on cricket matches, football, card games and various other events. The network was allegedly structured in a manner that allowed the operators to expand their reach across the country while keeping the principal operators and financial controllers outside India, investigators found.

Agency found that the proceeds of the alleged betting operations were routed through a large network of mule bank accounts, layered through multiple transactions and subsequently transferred overseas through hawala channels. A part of the proceeds was also allegedly used to pay protection money to Politicians, public servants to ensure that the betting syndicate continued operating without interference, the CBI said.

The CBI has filed chargesheets under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and provisions of the Indian Penal Code relating to criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery, besides the Chhattisgarh Gambling (Prohibition) Act. Chandrakar is among the key accused named in these chargesheets.

Separately, the ED has been investigating the alleged generation and laundering of proceeds of crime through the betting operations. The agency's probe has traced the suspected proceeds of crime to properties and assets in India and abroad, several of which have been attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The ED has also filed a prosecution complaint against Chandrakar in connection with the alleged money laundering activities linked to the betting syndicate.

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