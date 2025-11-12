 CBI Cracks Down On Human Trafficking Network Sending Indians To Myanmar’s Cyber Scam Compounds
Somendra SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 06:59 PM IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered two cases relating to the illegal trafficking of Indian nationals to cybercrime scam compounds located in Myanmar. Two accused persons have been arrested in connection with these cases, which involve offences of human trafficking and wrongful confinement, both punishable with imprisonment that may extend to life.

Two Arrested in Cyber Slavery Case

The arrested accused have been identified as Soyal Akhtar and Mohit Giri. According to officials, these individuals were part of a network that trafficked unsuspecting Indians to Myanmar under the pretext of offering lucrative overseas jobs.

India Rescues Victims of Cyber Slavery

Recently, the Government of India facilitated the rescue of several victims trapped in cyber slavery in Myanmar. During the course of the enquiry, the CBI identified multiple agents operating on behalf of foreign scam compounds. Two such agents, who had trafficked victims from Rajasthan and Gujarat, were found returning to India along with the rescued individuals and were immediately arrested upon arrival.

Organised Syndicate Behind Trafficking

Investigations have revealed that a large international syndicate is trafficking Indian citizens to scam compounds in Myanmar, often via Thailand. The traffickers lure victims with false promises of high-paying jobs and attractive employment opportunities abroad. Once out of India, they are diverted to Myanmar, where they are wrongfully confined and coerced into participating in large-scale cyber fraud operations, including digital arrest scams, investment scams, and romance frauds targeting people globally, including Indian citizens.

Victims Forced Into Cybercrime

Those trafficked are subjected to intimidation, confinement, and physical abuse, and are forced to engage in illegal cybercrime activities against their will. These victims are commonly referred to as “cyber slaves.”

CBI Cracks Down On Human Trafficking Network Sending Indians To Myanmar's Cyber Scam Compounds

