CBI Cracks Down On Digital Arrest Crimes, Searches 89 Locations Across 20 States Under Operation Chakra-VI | File photo

New Delhi: In a major escalation of its crackdown on Digital Arrest crimes under Operation Chakra-VI, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has mounted a nationwide offensive against the syndicates behind the menace of digital arrest, which continues to pose a grave threat to citizens across the country. Taking serious note of the alarming scale of these crimes, the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India has also directed the CBI to take concerted action against the perpetrators and the wider networks facilitating such offences.

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Carrying forward its relentless fight against organised cybercrime, the CBI has taken over a number of Digital Arrest-related cases from various States. The victims were digitally detained by cybercriminals impersonating as law-enforcement and government officials and coerced into transferring large sums of money.

In three of these cases, the CBI launched extensive, coordinated searches in 89 locations spanning 20 States across the country, striking simultaneously to trace the trail of fraud proceeds, unmask the beneficiaries and handlers behind the syndicates, and seized incriminating material before it could be destroyed. The operations were meticulously planned on the basis of detailed financial and technical analysis, including examination of bank accounts, and online account access data.

Out of 03 cases, one case pertains to BITS Pilani in which victim was kept in digital arrest for 03 months and defrauded of Rs. 7.67 Crore through scammers impersonating as police officers. In another case also the scammers digitally arrested victim for 03 months in State of Gujarat and defrauded of Rs. 19.24 Crore impersonating as police officers. The 3rd case pertains to State of Karnataka in which victim was digitally arrested for a month and defrauded of Rs. 15.45 Crore.

The searches led to the seizure of incriminating banking documents, account-related records, digital devices, and other crucial evidence, which are now being forensically examined to unravel the wider financial and technological infrastructure sustaining the Digital Arrest syndicates operating across State boundaries.

During the operation, CBI arrested 03 accused persons, whose examination during the searches brought out their specific and material role in receiving, layering and dispersing the fraud proceeds. Akash, a resident of Haryana, was found to have received Rs. 1.95 crore of the defrauded amount into his account and opened the account himself and its swift transfer onwards to other accounts on the same day, establishing his direct and knowing role in laundering the proceeds. Raja Karmakar of Kolkata, was found receiving Rs. 1.5 crore of the fraud proceeds into his firm's account. Smt. Jyoti Rani, into whose account part of the defrauded sum was credited, withdrew part of it in cash and transferred remaining to other accounts, thereby actively participating in dispersing the money to obscure its trail. Efforts are underway to track down and apprehend the remaining accused involved in the wider network.

The CBI remains firmly resolved to act decisively against Digital Arrest crimes and organised cybercrime networks, in line with the directions of the Hon'ble Supreme Court, and to bring every person involved in these offences to justice. Further investigation in these cases is underway.