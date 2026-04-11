CBI Coordinates Return Of Wanted Fugitive Of Haryana Police Sahil Chauhan From Thailand Through INTERPOL | file pic

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has successfully coordinated the return of wanted fugitive Sahil Chauhan from Thailand on 10.04.2026.

The subject, Sahil Chauhan, is wanted by Haryana Police in multiple criminal cases involving murder, attempt to murder, dacoity, and the use of illegal firearms/weapons. He is a key member of the Bhuppi Rana Gang operating in Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh areas.

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On 04.01.2017, the subject had opened fire at Monu Rana in gang rivalry at the Jagadhari Court Complex, Yamunanagar, Haryana, when Monu Rana was brought to the court for a hearing in pending criminal cases. A chargesheet was filed against him, and he was subsequently sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment. However, after being released on bail, the subject absconded and fled abroad.

On the request of Haryana Police, NCB-New Delhi got published a Red Notice against the subject Sahil Chauhan. The subject was geo-lacated and deported from Bangkok and arrived in India at Delhi International Airport on 10.04.2026, where he was taken into custody by a team of Haryana Police.