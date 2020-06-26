CBI carries out searches at premises of Ratul Puri, others

New Delhi: The CBI on Friday carried out searches at seven locations including the premises of Congress leader Kamal Nath's nephew Ratul Puri after booking him and his parents in an alleged bank fraud of Rs 787 crore involving his company Moser Baer Solar Ltd, officials said.

Besides Ratul Puri, former Independent Director in the company, the agency has booked his mother Nita Puri -- Nath's sister -- and his father Deepak Puri who were also directors and independent directors in the company at different points of time.

After filing an FIR on a complaint from Punjab National Bank, one of the consortium members which funded the company, the agency teams swung into action and carried out searches at seven locations including the premises of the Puris in the posh New Friends Colony area of the national capital, they said.

The searches were spread across Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and Annupur (MP), they said. Taking into account the pandemic, the officers wore personal protective equipment braving sultry weather in the capital and Madhya Pradesh, they said.

Besides, the Puris the agency has also booked Sunita Gupta, Deepak Khandelwal, Rajesh Khandelwal, Sunita Mowdgal, Sanjay Jain, all directors and independent directors in the company, and Bernhard Hermann Gallus, a resident of Spain who was additional director in the company till 2014.