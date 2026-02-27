CBI Arrests Proclaimed Offender After 30 Years In 1992 Bank Fraud Case |

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday apprehended a proclaimed offender (PO) Anant Tambedkar alias Anant Tambitkar, after nearly three decades of absconding. On the basis of technical intelligence and field verification his location was confirmed in Mumbai leading to his arrest by the CBI team

The CBI had registered a bank fraud case in 1992 involving fraudulent financial transactions that allegedly caused wrongful loss to State Bank of Bikaner & Jaipur (SBBJ). After investigation, a charge-sheet was filed in 1996 and after completion of trial, nine accused were convicted by the court.

The accused Anant Tambedkar who was one of the accused who had participated in the fraudulent transactions through forgery and related criminal misconduct had absconded after the filing of the charge-sheet and was declared a proclaimed offender, officials said on Friday.

"He remained absconding for nearly 30 years, and his trial was separated by the court. On the basis of technical intelligence and field verification his location was confirmed in Mumbai leading to his arrest by the CBI Team on Thursday. He has been arrested and is sent to judicial custody after due legal procedure," said a CBI official.

