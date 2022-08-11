CBI arrests Mamata Banerjee's aide TMC leader Anubrata Mondal in cattle smuggling scam

CBI arrests Mamata Banerjee's aide Anubrata Mondal in cattle smuggling scam |

A team of CBI arrested TMC's Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal in Bolpur. A team of CBI had arrived at the residence of TMC Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal in Bolpur. Mondal is a close aide of TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier, citing ‘illness’, TMC Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal on Wednesday once again skipped CBI summons for quizzing him in connection to a cattle smuggling scam in the state.

The lawyers of Mondal however, had visited CBI headquarters at Nizam Palace and submitted the TMC leader's medical reports.

According to CBI sources, his lawyers asked for 14 days stating that Mondal is ‘not well’.

Meanwhile, Shantiniketan Medical College director Moloy Peeth said that Mondal had called him asking to arrange for his piles operation.

“Mondal called me and wanted me to operate his piles. We have a doctor visiting from south and said that if needed he can also visit to the south for treatment,” said Peeth.

Chandranath Adhikari, the doctor who had treated Mondal on Tuesday said that he was asked by the hospital super Buddhadeb Murmu to visit Mondal’s house and also to write the prescription on a blank page.

“Mondal has high blood pressure and mental agony. He is also suffering from piles but he had asked me to write 14 days bed rest on a blank page. Had it been anyone else then I would have avoided it but Mondal is an influential person so I could not avoid his request,” said Adhikari while releasing the call conversation between him and a hospital superintendent.

According to Bolpur Superspeciality hospital, superintendent Murmu is on leave.

The Service Doctors Forum demanded a probe against both Murmu and Adhikari for breaking the rules and ethics of the profession.

Himadri Ari, district health officer of Birbhum mentioned that no request was made from the administration for which no doctor from the government hospital should have gone for the treatment at Mondal’s residence.