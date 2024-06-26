 BREAKING: CBI Arrests Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal In Excise Policy Case
BREAKING: CBI Arrests Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal In Excise Policy Case

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, June 26, 2024, 11:16 AM IST
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | X

New Delhi: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) formally arrested Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday in the Excise Policy case. Kejriwal was brought to Rouse Avenue Court earlier today in the morning where he was produced by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a hearing in the excise policy case. Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal also accompanied him at Rouse Avenue Court.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will also hear Arvind Kejriwal's petition against the Delhi High Court order putting an interim stay on his bail in the money laundering case linked to liquor excise policy.

The probe agency had on Tuesday examined the AAP supremo in Tihar Jail and recorded his statement related to the Excise Policy case.

According to the CBI sources, he is likely to be officially arrested in the case before the court today.

Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) lawyer also posted on X and said, "The dirty tricks of the Modi government fears the release of Arvind Kejriwal by SC has asked to CBI to make arrest in the same matter almost a year after he joined the investigation. What it shows nothing changed the vindictive mindset of BJ. Shame."

Delhi HC Stays CM Arvind Kejriwal's Bail Order After Counsel For ED Argued That He Was Not Given...
Delhi HC Stays Kejriwal's Bail Order

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday stayed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's bail order passed by the trial court, saying that the trial court should have at least recorded its satisfaction with the fulfilment of twin conditions of section 45 of Prevention of the Money Laundering Act (PMLA) before passing the impugned order.

The vacation bench of Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain, while passing the order, said that documents and arguments were not appreciated properly by the trial court.

A vacation bench of Justices Manoj Misra and SVN Bhatti observed that the decision of the High Court to grant an interim stay on Kejriwal's bail without passing a final order in the matter was "unusual".

