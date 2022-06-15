e-Paper Get App

CBI arrests daughter of Himachal Pradesh HC's Acting Chief Justice in athlete Sippy Sidhu's murder case

The central agency had called Kalyani Singh, daughter of Acting Chief Justice Sabina Singh, for questioning where she was found evasive in responses following which she was arrested

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 05:53 PM IST
article-image
File Photo

New Delhi: The CBI on Wednesday arrested Kalyani Singh, daughter of the Acting Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court, in connection with the killing of national-level Sukhmanpreet Singh alias Sippy Sidhu over six years ago in Chandigarh, officials said.

They said during investigation, the CBI found some documentary evidence suggesting that Kalyani Singh and Sidhu were close and a romantic relationship had turned sour.

The central agency had called Kalyani Singh, daughter of Acting Chief Justice Sabina Singh, for questioning where she was found evasive in responses following which she was arrested, sources said.

The central agency had registered the FIR in the killing of Sidhu who was also a lawyer, on April 13, 2016 on the request of Chandigarh Administration, the CBI said in a statement.

"During further investigation, alleged involvement of accused (Kalyani Singh) came forth in the case. Accordingly, she was examined and arrested.

"The arrested accused was produced today (Wednesday) in the Court of Special Judicial Magistrate, Chandigarh and remanded to four days police custody," CBI spokesperson said.

HomeIndiaCBI arrests daughter of Himachal Pradesh HC's Acting Chief Justice in athlete Sippy Sidhu's murder case

RECENT STORIES

Chhattisgarh borewell mishap: CM Bhupesh Baghel meets Rahul Sahu at hospital hours after rescue

Chhattisgarh borewell mishap: CM Bhupesh Baghel meets Rahul Sahu at hospital hours after rescue

Maharashtra: Four more cases of BA.5 sub-variant of Omicron detected

Maharashtra: Four more cases of BA.5 sub-variant of Omicron detected

Congress calls Delhi Police BJP's 'private militia' for entering AICC office; cops deny charges

Congress calls Delhi Police BJP's 'private militia' for entering AICC office; cops deny charges

Injured KL Rahul to miss England series, Hardik Pandya likely to be named captain for Ireland T20Is

Injured KL Rahul to miss England series, Hardik Pandya likely to be named captain for Ireland T20Is

Mumbai: Latest Updates - 19,261 active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra

Mumbai: Latest Updates - 19,261 active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra