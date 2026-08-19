 CBI Apprehends MIB Deputy Controller Of Accounts For Accepting ₹10 Lakh Bribe Through Wife In Contract Renewal Case
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HomeIndiaCBI Apprehends MIB Deputy Controller Of Accounts For Accepting ₹10 Lakh Bribe Through Wife In Contract Renewal Case

CBI Apprehends MIB Deputy Controller Of Accounts For Accepting ₹10 Lakh Bribe Through Wife In Contract Renewal Case

The CBI has apprehended a Deputy Controller of Accounts serving as Independent Financial Advisor in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in a bribery case. The accused allegedly demanded ₹15 lakh to expedite a private company’s contract renewal. After negotiations, he agreed to accept ₹10 lakh and was caught by the CBI while taking the bribe through his wife.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 19, 2026, 01:30 PM IST
CBI Apprehends MIB Deputy Controller Of Accounts For Accepting ₹10 Lakh Bribe Through Wife In Contract Renewal Case
CBI Apprehends MIB Deputy Controller Of Accounts For Accepting ₹10 Lakh Bribe Through Wife In Contract Renewal Case | File Pic

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended the Deputy Controller of Accounts, working as Independent Financial Advisor (IFA), in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, New Delhi, in a bribery case.  

The CBI registered the instant case on 18.08.2026 against the said accused based on a complaint alleging that the accused Deputy Controller of Accounts (ICAS:2020), working as IFA in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), demanded an undue advantage of Rs. 15,00,000 from the complainant for processing the file expeditiously. After negotiation, the accused agreed to accept a bribe of Rs. 10,00,000 from the complainant to expeditiously process the renewal file for the private company’s contract, which was pending before him. 

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The CBI laid a trap on 18.08.2026 and caught the accused public servant, IFA/DCA, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, for accepting a bribe of Rs 10 Lakh through his wife. The Public Servant has been apprehended. 

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