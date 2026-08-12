Cauvery Row: Karnataka To Decide Next Move After August 13 Supreme Court Hearing

Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy | X @ANI

Karnataka Water Resources Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Wednesday said the state would find it difficult to release 12,000 cusecs of Cauvery water daily to Tamil Nadu, as directed by the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA).

Reddy said the Karnataka government would decide its next course of action after the Supreme Court hearing on August 13. He asserted that the government would ensure that no injustice was done to the state as it weighs its legal options in the long-running water-sharing dispute.

12,000 Cusecs Daily For 15 Days

The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC), which met in New Delhi on Tuesday, directed Karnataka to release 12,000 cusecs of Cauvery water daily to Tamil Nadu for 15 days from August 12. The CWMA subsequently upheld the decision.

Reddy said he had discussed the matter with Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and officials. The Chief Minister had also spoken to the state's Advocate General and advocates in New Delhi ahead of the Supreme Court hearing.

"Tamil Nadu's petition is coming up before the Supreme Court tomorrow; it has been listed. We will have an opportunity there, and our advocates will file our objections. Let's see what the Supreme Court says. Thereafter, we will have further options," Reddy told reporters.

Tamil Nadu had moved the Supreme Court earlier this month over the Cauvery dispute, contending that the amount of water directed to be released by the CWRC, as well as the quantity actually released by Karnataka, was insufficient.

Reddy said Karnataka had been served a notice and would present its case before the Supreme Court. The state would decide whether further legal action was necessary based on the outcome of the hearing and advice from its advocates.

Karnataka Points To Reservoir Levels

The latest direction marks a significant increase from the CWRC's July 28 order asking Karnataka to release 3,500 cusecs of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu for 15 days.

Karnataka had initially said it was unable to release water because of poor storage levels in its reservoirs. However, heavy rainfall in the Cauvery catchment areas later prompted the state to begin releasing water under the earlier 3,500-cusec direction.

Reddy said Karnataka had complied with that order and had actually released more water to Tamil Nadu after the Kabini dam filled following rainfall in its catchment area.

"When the Kabini dam filled due to rains in the catchment area, the water flowed downstream as there was no scope to store it further. About 10 TMC of water has flown," he said.

‘Too High A Quantity’

According to Reddy, Karnataka has about 76 TMC of water in its reservoirs, of which 36 TMC would be needed annually for drinking water. The state also has to account for evaporation and water requirements for rivers and crops, PTI reports.

"We have about 76 TMC of water (in our dams), out of which we will need 36 TMC a year for drinking water. There will also be evaporation, and we will have to release water to rivers and for crops. Asking Karnataka to release 12,000 cusecs for 15 days is inappropriate," he said.

Reddy said the earlier direction to release 3,500 cusecs daily was somewhat acceptable, but releasing 12,000 cusecs a day for 15 days would amount to about 16 TMC and was "too costly" for Karnataka.

"This is too high a quantity," he said, adding that the state would not have faced the same difficulty if it had been directed to release a smaller amount.

Monsoon And Water Availability At Centre Of Dispute

Reddy said the monsoon had not been satisfactory in Karnataka's old Mysuru region and claimed Tamil Nadu had sufficient water in its reservoirs. He also said Tamil Nadu receives most of its rainfall during the northeast monsoon between October and December and has a better water table than Karnataka.

"Our water table is too low here. Even if we go 800-1,000 feet, we don't get water, while they get water at much higher levels. Despite our Additional Chief Secretary, advocates, and experts effectively putting forward our case with all these facts, the order has come. It will be difficult for us to release 16 TMC of water in 15 days. We have discussed it. We will decide what to do," Reddy said.

The competing claims over water availability underline why the Cauvery dispute remains politically sensitive for both states. For Karnataka, the sharp increase from 3,500 cusecs to 12,000 cusecs has intensified concerns about its own requirements, while Tamil Nadu has maintained before the Supreme Court that the water directed and released is inadequate.

Protests And Bandh Call Add Pressure

The dispute has also spilled onto the streets. Farmers have staged sporadic protests in Cauvery basin districts, including Mandya and Mysuru, against the water release order.

Some pro-Kannada organisations have called for a Karnataka bandh on Thursday to protest the directive, while other organisations have opposed the bandh call.

With the state government holding back its final decision until the Supreme Court hearing, August 13 will be crucial in determining Karnataka's next move. Reddy said the Chief Minister had spoken to advocates and experts in New Delhi and reiterated the government's position: "We will ensure that no injustice happens to the state."