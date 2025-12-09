 Caught On CCTV: Thieves In Burqa Uproot PNB ATM & Take It Away In UP’s Moradabad; Arrested
Robbers in burqas uprooted a PNB ATM in Moradabad on 25 November and fled with it, later dumping the machine in Amroha after taking the cash. Five accused, linked to mastermind Niyamat alias Ghoda, were arrested, two after an encounter. Police traced them using footage from around 1,000 CCTV cameras.

Shashank NairUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 08:53 PM IST
CCTV Screengrab | X/@virjust18

Moradabad: A shocking incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad. Robbers uprooted a Punjab National Bank (PNB) ATM and took it away. The incident took place on 25 November and police have arrested five accused in the matter. Two of them were injured in an encounter and have been hospitalised.

CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced and has gone viral on social media. The video shows thieves in burqas. They can be seen tying the ATM with a rope, pulling it out, and taking it away. They reportedly uprooted the ATM, loaded it into a car, and fled. After removing the money, they threw the machine into a sugarcane field in Amroha.

The accused have been identified as Abdul Mateen, Tanzeem, Hifzur Rahman, Zubair Khan, and Naresh alias Fauji. Niyamat alias Ghoda, from Mewat in Haryana, is the mastermind of the gang.

The police had been searching for the criminals who carried out the crime. A team led by SP City Kumar Ranvijay Singh, along with CO Civil Lines, CO Katghar, and Manjhola police, succeeded in tracking down the criminals with the help of footage from around 1,000 CCTV cameras.

