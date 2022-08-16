Delhi Shocker: CCTV footage reveals drunk Hostel Security guard beats and molests girls

PM

In a shocking incident that has been caught on CCTV of a PG hostel in Delhi, a security guard, who is said to be in a state of intoxication, is seen beating and molesting hostel girls.

The girls can be seen running in the corridor of the hostel, while the security guard is groping and dragging them. The video has gone viral on social media.

The horrifying incident was caught on camera in a PG hostel running in Central Delhi's Karol Bagh area.

Sharing the video, the Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women, Swati Maliwal, said that a complaint about the incident was received through Twitter, and a notice to the police has been issued. She further ensured strict action into the matter.

"In view of the seriousness of the matter, a notice has been issued to the police. Will ensure strict action in the matter," tweeted Maliwal.