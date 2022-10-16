Caught On Camera: Resident and security guard get into fist fight in Ghaziabad; video goes viral

Caught On Camera: Resident and security guard punch each other in Ghaziabad; video goes viral |

In a CCTV video from a residential building in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, a security guard and a resident can be seen punching each other. This fight between security guard and a resident is just the latest in a long line of similar occurrences that have recently been reported from Noida and Ghaziabad.

In the latest incident, a man and a security guard can be seen arguing before starting to punch each other in the CCTV footage from Ghaziabad's Windsor Paradise apartment complex.

The resident looks to become even more irate as the security strikes back after suffering the initial few blows. He keeps assaulting the security guard. After engaging in a fist battle for over a minute, they break it up, and the man and the woman go back to their apartment while the guard leaves.

The individual moved into the residence a few days ago, according to the authorities, and has been residing there ever since. According to reports, the guards were unaware of it.

On his way to the flat on Monday, the security stopped him and inquired where he was going. Upon questioning the resident assaulted the guard after getting offernded at being questioned, which escalated into a full-fledged fist fight, according to the police.

According to senior police officer Alok Dubey of Ghaziabad, a case against the resident has been filed as a result of a security guard's allegation.