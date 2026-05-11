Caught On Camera: Man Urinating In Front Of Mirrors Installed To Stop Public Urination Confronted By Locals In Mysuru

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Mysuru: The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) recently installed stainless steel reflective panels at a cost of Rs 9.5 lakh in an attempt to tackle public urination. Days after the initiative was implemented, a man was caught urinating in front of the very same mirrors.

A video of the man being confronted by locals has surfaced on social media. The clip shows a man relieving himself in front of a mirrored wall lit with LED lights. A local then confronts him and hits him on the back.

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Reportedly, the reflective surface is designed in such a way that anyone standing near the wall can be clearly seen by passers-by, creating a psychological deterrent against public urination.

The mirrors have been installed along an 80-metre vacant compound wall opposite the Mysuru Suburban Bus Stand as part of a unique initiative by the city corporation.

Netizens react

The video has triggred reactions from netizens. One of the users suggested,"Instead of penalising citizens, the government must prioritise public sanitation on highways. Across the country, public toilets remain scarce. While taxes are collected efficiently, citizens still endure inconvenience, indignity, and humiliation."

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"India won’t develop it will be developing cause of no civic sense, no sense of shame, no sense of responsibility and commitment, garbage will be on the roads and roads will be kept building throughout your lifetime."

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A third user wrote,"We blame the government for the symptoms, but our own lack of civic sense and electoral apathy are the root causes of the problem..!!"

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The video has gone viral on social media.