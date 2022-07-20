e-Paper Get App

Caught on camera: Man dies after being hit by train in Haryana

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 20, 2022, 02:24 PM IST
Caught on camera: Man dies after being hit by train in Haryana | Screengrab

A man died after he was hit by a train in Haryana earlier this week, with visuals of the accident being captured on camera.

The victim was identified as Veer Singh, a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan from Bawana village in Mahendragarh district.

Singh was on his way to visit his sister in Majra Khurd village in the district when the incident occurred on Monday. He was hit by a Duranto Express train coming from the Rewari side, according to NDTV.

The channel said Singh had joined BSF in 2001 and was posted in Bikaner.

His battalion has been informed about his death.

