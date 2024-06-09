Caught On Camera: Chain Snatcher Targets Unsuspecting Woman Eating Pizza With Friend In Haryana'a Panipat

PM

In Panipat, Haryana, chain snatchers have become so fearless that they are now entering shops to steal people's jewelry.

A shocking video has surfaced online in which a man wearing a helmet snatches the chain of a woman who was having pizza with her friends.

According to reports, the man entered the pizza gallery situated on Panipat city's Tahseel Camp Road under the pretense of collecting an order.

The CCTV footage of the incident shows the snatcher waiting inside the gallery, appearing to wait for his order.

When the snatcher grabbed the chain and fled, not a single staff member was in the sitting area.

As the snatcher ran out of the pizza shop after snatching the gold chain, a friend of the victim tried to follow him.

Soon after the snatcher escaped, a staff member of the pizza shop can be seen coming out of the kitchen area.

The timestamp of the viral video shows that the incident occurred around 3:40 PM on Saturday, June 8.

As per the reports, the chain was estimated to weigh 20 grams.

The police have started an investigation into the matter after being informed about the incident.