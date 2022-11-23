CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Angry TRS MLA grabs govt official's collar for inviting him late for inauguration of school

e-Paper Get App
According to local reports, the TRS MLA was angry at being invited late for the inauguration of a school. The school was inaugurated by the Zilla Parishad chairman.

AgenciesUpdated: Wednesday, November 23, 2022, 08:58 AM IST
Jogulamba Gadwal, Telangana: A video surfaced on the internet showing Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Gadwal MLA Krishna Mohan Reddy attacking and grabbing the collar of a person who happens to be a regional co-coordinator for Govt Gurukula schools.

"We haven't received any complaint yet. We saw the video that went viral on social media. If anyone lodges a complaint, necessary action will be initiated," said Jogulamba Gadwal SP Ranjan Rathan Kumar.

The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) demanded an apology from the MLA.

Meanwhile, the police said that they would be able to take any action only if somebody lodges a complaint. "We haven't received any complaint yet. We saw the video that went viral on social media. If anyone lodges a complaint, necessary action will be initiated," Telangana's Jogulamba Gadwal SP Ranjan Rathan Kumar said, ANI reported.

