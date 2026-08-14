Caught On Cam: Minor Cyclist Dragged Under Car After Being Run Over In Kanpur; Police Launch Hunt

Kanpur: A disturbing CCTV video showing a car allegedly running over and dragging a minor cyclist for several metres in Kanpur’s Kalyanpur has sparked outrage, with police launching a search for the driver.

Incident captured on CCTV

The incident reportedly took place near Awas Vikas in Kailash Vihar. The victim has been identified as the son of local resident Sandeep Tiwari.

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The CCTV footage shows the boy cycling along a lane when a car turns into the road from another direction. As the vehicle approaches, the boy appears to stop and tries to move his bicycle out of its path. However, the car allegedly continues forward, running over the child and trapping him and his bicycle beneath its rear wheels.

Child allegedly dragged by car

The footage further shows the vehicle continuing to move even as the boy remains trapped underneath. According to local reports, the child was dragged for some distance before the driver allegedly left him by the roadside and fled.

Following the incident, nearby residents rushed the injured boy to a hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. Detailed information about the extent of his injuries has not yet been disclosed.

Police search for driver

Police said the driver allegedly abandoned the car and escaped from the spot. Preliminary information suggests that he may be from Fatehpur, although his identity and other details are yet to be officially confirmed.

Kalyanpur police are examining the CCTV footage and other available evidence to identify and locate the accused driver. Investigators are also trying to establish the exact circumstances of the collision and why the driver allegedly continued driving after the child was struck.