Cattle smuggling scam: TMC leader Anubrata Mondal hospitalised, seeks time to appear before CBI

Kolkata: At a time when CBI was waiting to quiz TMC Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal over his alleged involvement in cattle smuggling scam, Mondal got admitted in government hospital after he fell ill on his way to CBI headquarters at Nizam Palace.

According to the hospital sources, an eight-member medical board has been constituted to monitor the health condition of Mondal.

“If needed, more doctors will be added to the team. Mondal is having chest infection and breathing trouble. His blood sugar and blood pressure is also irregular. He has been given oxygen support and is also suffering from sleep apnea,” said a treating doctor.

At the time of reporting, the doctors visited Mondal at Woodburn block of SSKM hospital thrice.

However, his lawyers met CBI officials and informed that if doctors give permission then they can quiz him in the Hospital.

Anirban Guhathakurta, a lawyer of Mondal, said that Mondal is a ‘clean’ and ‘aged’. However, the politician is ready to cooperate with the CBI.

“We have submitted a letter written by Mondal that he will cooperate with the CBI. We have sought four weeks time from the CBI officials and if doctors permit, the CBI can even visit Mondal and quiz inside the hospital. Due to the constant unnecessary pressure by the CBI, Mandal fell ill,” said Guhathakurta.

No sooner did Mondal get hospitalized, BJP Haringhata MLA Ashim Sarkar sang a song maligning him and claimed that it is ‘fake’ illness.

TMC spokesperson and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh also sarcastically maligned the TMC Birbhum district president.

“I have never done anything wrong in life but even then whenever CBI, Enforcement Directorate and even SIFO had summoned me I had always reached them five minutes prior the timing and came out clear. TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee is being harassed by CBI but even he is not skipping the interrogations,” said Ghosh.

CPI (M) state secretary Muhammad Salim claimed that the ‘culprits’ of TMC should be sent to jail immediately.

However, at the time of reporting, it has been learnt that the CBI officials are in talks with their head office at the national capital to find ways to interrogate Anubrata Mondal.

It is pertinent to mention that the Division bench of Calcutta High Court on March 28 had quashed the request of Mondal for protection from the CBI’s action against him.

Single bench of Calcutta High Court on March 10 refused to give protection to him over quizzing by the CBI over cattle smuggling scam.

Challenging the verdict of the single bench of Calcutta High Court, Mondal on March 13 moved the division bench of Chief Justice to seek protection from the court against ‘severe’ action by the CBI.

