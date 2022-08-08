Cattle smuggling scam: TMC leader Anubrata Mandal skips CBI summons

Cattle smuggling scam: TMC leader Anubrata Mandal to skip CBI summons on Monday | Photo: IANS

Kolkata: At a time when CBI submitted a third supplementary chargesheet at a special CBI court in Asansol regarding a cattle smuggling scam, TMC Birbhum district president Anubrata Mandal on Monday skipped the central agency’s summons citing health issues.

Earlier this day, Mandal visited SSKM hospital for a health check-up and the doctors released him after his routine check-up.

Dr. Saroj Mondal said that the TMC district president has chronic problems and added that he will not be hospitalized.

“There is nothing to be worried about Mandal’s health. He has some chronic problems which can be treated with medicines. He has been released and hospitalization is not needed,” said the doctor.

While Mandal was being brought out from the hospital, relatives of other patients slammed him by calling him ‘goru chor’ (cattle thief).

From the hospital, Mandal went to his Kolkata residence before going back to Birbhum.

While leaving Kolkata, Mandal said that he has sent an email to CBI citing his health issues.

Soon after he left for Birbhum, a CBI officer visited his Kolkata residence and after speaking with the security personnel left for Nizam Palace.

It may be noted that this is the ninth time he was summoned by the central agency over his alleged connection with the cattle smuggling case. He has only appeared once before the agency on May 19.

However, in the 41-page chargesheet submitted by the CBI, they have mentioned the names of three people involved in the scam including Mandal’s security personnel Saigal Hussain, Sk. Abdul Latif and Bikash Mishra. The bail plea of Hussain was also dismissed by the court.

Slamming Mandal, the opposition stated that public fury has started against the alleged scam-tainted leaders of the ruling party.

Suspended TMC leader Partha Chatterjee had also faced public fury after a woman threw a slipper at him while he was coming out from ESI hospital after a routine check-up.