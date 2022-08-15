Cattle smuggling scam: TMC leader Anubrata Mandal 'regains self-confidence' after Mamata Banerjee stands by his side | (PTI Photo)

Kolkata: TMC Birbhum district president Anubrata Mandal, who currently in CBI custody, through his lawyer said that he has got back his ‘self-confidence’ after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stood by his side and questioned his arrest.

Addressing the media, Mandal’s lawyer Anirban Guha Thakurta said that the TMC leader told him that he was ‘sure’ that Mamata Banerjee will be with him.

“I have not done anything wrong. I am wrongfully detained in CBI custody. After Mamata didi stood by me, I have got back my self-confidence,” said Mandal’s lawyer quoting the TMC strongman.

It may be noted that on August 14, addressing a rally, Mamata questioned Mandal’s arrest.

“Why did you arrest Keshto? What was his fault? If you arrest one Keshto there will be more leaders like him. Keshto’s house was in a state of rampage after the visit of the agencies. Keshto is a good leader but he never wants anything. Despite several requests, he never wanted to become MLA, MP, or even didn’t want to go to Rajya Sabha. When Keshto’s wife was on her deathbed then due to her insistence Keshto worked for the party,” Mamata was heard saying while slamming the BJP-led central government.

Meanwhile, the CBI has made a list of 12 to 15 people who worked under Mandal and is likely to quiz them in the ongoing week.

“There are few people including other security personnel of Mandal whose property has increased. We will soon quiz them. There is a company under Mandal’s daughter Sukanya’s name where the capital share is at least one crore rupees. Some more companies are also found in Sukanya’s name so we will likely quiz her too in Bolpur,” said the CBI sources.

However, slamming the Chief Minister for ‘supporting’ Mandal, BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh said that after two arrests TMC is ‘not’ keeping well and after the third arrest TMC will ‘be in coma’.