Cattle smuggling scam: CBI moves special court against TMC leader Anubrata Mondal

Kolkata: The CBI on Thursday moved a special CBI court in Asansol stating that whenever they had summoned TMC Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal he cited ‘ill health’.

According to CBI sources, the CBI officials had also sought necessary protocols from the court to interrogate Mondal in the hospital.

“The advocate of Mondal said that if doctor permits then the CBI can interrogate him in the hospital. So the officials had learned the protocol and also sought necessary permission to interrogate Mondal in hospital,” claimed CBI sources.

Meanwhile, though Mondal is stable, certain tests will again be conducted, said hospital sources.

“Mondal couldn’t sleep on Wednesday as he has sleep apnea. Though he is stable he needs monitoring,” said the hospital sources.

It can be recalled that on Wednesday at a time when CBI was waiting to quiz Mondal over his alleged involvement in the cattle smuggling scam, he got admitted in a government hospital after he fell ill on his way to CBI headquarters at Nizam Palace.

According to the hospital sources, an eight-member medical board has been constituted to monitor his health condition of Mondal.

“If needed, more doctors will be added to the team. Mondal is having chest infection and breathing trouble. His blood sugar and blood pressure is also irregular. He has been given oxygen support and is also suffering from sleep apnea,” said a treating doctor.

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 06:33 PM IST