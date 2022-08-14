Cattle smuggling scam: CBI likely to quiz Anubrata Mandal’s daughter Sukanya | (PTI Photo)

Kolkata: CBI is planning to visit Bolpur in Birbhum district again in the coming week and is likely to quiz TMC strongman Anubrata Mandal’s daughter Sukanya Mandal after they found several properties registered under her name.

According to CBI sources, the central agencies have found a total of 45 properties registered either under Mandal’s name or his personnel security Saigal Hussain’s name or even jointly.

Meanwhile, CBI sources said Mandal didn’t cooperate during the CBI quizzing even on Sunday.

“Even on Sunday, Mandal didn’t cooperate during the quizzing. As per court’s order, Mandal was again taken to Command Hospital for medical checkup. We have found a rice mill in Bolpur which is said to be his,” said the CBI sources.

The CBI sources also mentioned that local police are also involved in the cattle smuggling scam.

“We have found links that even local police were in touch with Saigal Hussain and helped him to smuggle cattle,” added the central agency sources.

Meanwhile, a closed-door meeting was held by the Birbhum TMC leaders and MLAs to chalk out the party works in absence of Anubrata Mandal.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed the BJP-led Central government for allegedly ‘failing’ in their duties and maligning TMC.

“I have several times said that I won’t allow cattle from UP and Bihar. The BJP-led Central government is claiming cattle smuggling and coal scams in Bengal but the border is monitored by BSF which is under the Ministry of Home Affairs and Home Minister is Amit Shah. Coal mines are seen by Coal India which is monitored by CISF which is also under Government of India. They should be sent to jail first for failing in performing the duties,” said Mamata.