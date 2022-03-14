Cattle smuggling scam: Anubrata Mandal moves division bench of Calcutta HC against single bench order

Kolkata: Challenging the order of the single bench of the Calcutta High Court, TMC district president Anubrata Mandal has moved the division bench of Chief Justice to seek protection from the court against ‘severe’ action by the CBI.

According to High Court sources, the division bench of Chief Justice had given permission to Mandal to file the PIL.

Single bench of Calcutta High Court on March 10 refused to give protection to TMC district president Anubrata Mandal over quizzing by the CBI in the cattle smuggling scam.

According to the High Court sources, the court has said that there is no need of ‘protection’ from the court over this issue.

Mandal last week had moved the court seeking protection from arrest by the CBI in the cattle smuggling scam.

After failing to visit CBI at their headquarters at Nizam Palace twice, the investigating agency had for the third time summoned Mandal and has asked him to be present before their headquarters on March 14.

It can be recalled that earlier Mandal also got protection from High Court after the CBI had summoned him over the post-poll violence issue.

According to CBI sources, one Gaurav Sarkar of Illambazar was killed during post poll violence for which they want to quiz heavyweight TMC leader Anubrata Mandal.

The High Court however on February 2 has directed the CBI to seek court’s permission before taking any ‘strict’ action against Mandal.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 07:53 PM IST